The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she secretly battled cancer. Gunvalson, 59, opened up during an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Jeff Lewis Live. She appeared on the show alongside her RHOC co-star Tamra Judge. “I had cancer,” Gunvalson shared during the Nov. 17 episode. “I just had my whole f–king uterus taken out.” Gunvalson’s admission came after she discussed her relationship with her ex Brooks Ayers and how she dealt with his alleged cancer battle. Many believe Ayers lied about the diagnosis.

“What did I win? I f—ing got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his,” she said. “I paid for all his s– for five years. So people say I was in on some scam? I got scammed. He was ‘sick’ so he couldn’t work. Don’t get me down this rabbit hole. It made me [go] absolutely crazy thinking about anybody thinking that I would do that to somebody when so many people have suffered from cancer.”

Gunvalson did not reveal what type of cancer she had, adding that she has been “going through a f—ing tough time right now…I do not need anybody bringing me down,” she continued.

Gunvalson, who will be appearing on the second installment of Bravo’s Housewives mashup, recently made headlines due to her split from her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge. Judge, 54, hinted that Lodge had been unfaithful.

Gunvalson alleged that the politician had cheated on her while they were together, telling her Instagram followers at the time, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Lodge denied Gunvalson’s claims. He told Us Weekly in a statement: “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised.”