Lydia McLaughlin Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Again

Lydia McLaughlin is done with Real Housewives of Orange County… again.

The reality star is reportedly taking a “break” from the Bravo reality show and will not be returning for season 13, according to a blog post on her website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds,” she wrote.

As first reported by PEOPLE, McLaughlin said she has “made great friendships” on the show and feels “honored to be a source of entertainment and inspirations” to her fans.

“Being a full time mom to THREE little boys, publisher of NOBLEMAN Magazine, blogger, jewelry designer, author, and wife, I have a lot going on! I will continue to share my life and faith and use this platform to be a lightworker,” she continued.

Though the Bravo personality admits that she “can’t help and be a little sad for my departure,” she feels she made the right decision: I “100% feel it is the best for me and my family.”

“Lots of other dreams to make come true in my life and in no way do I want to make a career out of being a housewife. That just isn’t me. Life is short and I choose to focus on what makes me happy and brings me joy,” she said.

McLaughlin — who shares sons Stirling, 9, Maverick, 6, and Roman, 3, with husband Doug McLaughlin — originally appeared on season 8 of RHOC and “decided to take a break and write a book and have my third baby” before she returned for season 12.

“That was the right decision for me although many people didn’t understand why I would walk away,” she said of leaving after season 8. “Gods plan is always good and it was the perfect timing for me with the launch of NOBLEMAN Magazine to return for season 12.”

Her announcement comes after reports surfaced in December that McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian would be let go from the show after a lackluster season.

For McLaughlin, an insider said the reality star was unable to find a compelling storyline in season 12.

“Lydia came back, but she wasn’t interesting,” the insider explained. “Producers mainly wanted her to bring Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] back together, and it was mission accomplished.”

They continued: “And, unfortunately for her, she was aligned more with Peggy so she’s on the chopping block.”