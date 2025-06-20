‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Reveals Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Ubah Hassan!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 41, announced her engagement to investment banker Oliver Dachsel in a Saturday, May 31 Instagram post, writing, “To love and be loved by someone so kind, deeply good, and quietly breathtaking.”

The post included several photos from the romantic outdoor proposal, including the moment that Dachsel pulled the ring box from his pocket and dropped to one knee. Other photos showed the newly engaged couple embracing and Daschel slipping the ring on his bride-to-be’s finger.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The engagement announcement was met with congratulatory messages from Hassan’s fellow Bravo stars. RHONY’s Jessel Taank wrote, “We’re getting MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!! Oliver had us all at ‘Hello.’ Love you both so so very much,” with fellow cast member Erin Lichy commenting, “IM SO EXCITED !!!!!!! I can’t wait to see your faces and smoosh you.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga added, “Congratulations! Such a gorgeous couple so happy for you!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais shared, “So happy we can now celebrate!!! Hard to keep your secret #lovewins,” possibly suggesting that the engagement occurred a while ago.

Hassan and Dachsel have been together since at least Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2023, when Hassan repeatedly referred to Dachsel as “Mr. Connecticut.” She later explained during the Season 14 reunion that October that “he is very private because of his work.”

The couple went on to make their first public appearance together that same month when they stepped out together at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at Lincoln Center. Hassan told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s our first time on the carpet together. We love it, it’s very beautiful.” She added that she and Dachsel met “through friends” and had been dating for “over a year.”

Speaking with Parade earlier this year, Hassan addressed her future with Dachsel, including a possible engagement, telling the outlet, “I was telling my friend, we used to hear a lot from women who are married. They would tell us, ‘You know when you know.’ And it used to bother me! What do you mean, I’ll know when I know? Give me the specifics! And now I understand what they meant. Like when you know, you know.”