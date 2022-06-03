'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Nene Leakes Facing Lawsuit

✖

Nene Leakes has been flaunting her love affair with North Carolina businessman Nyonisela J. Sioh for months now, but according to a new lawsuit, Sioh is still married. His wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for alienation of affection and criminal conversation. She claims she discovered her husband's relationship with the reality star on Instagram with the rest of the world in Dec. 2021 when Leakes shared the photo. Since then, Leakes and her man have been traveling together across the world and sharing their love online, which Malomine says has caused her embarrassment and stress. North Carolina is one of seven states that allows a spouse to sue the other person in the relationship for alienation of affection.

According to the legal documents, Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh have been married since 2016 and share an 11-year-old son. She cites their date of separation on or about Dec. 17, 2021, around the time when Leakes debuted their romance. Per E! News, Tehmeh-Sioh claims she and her husband allegedly "enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship, in which some degree of love, affection, society, companionship, comfort, friendship and favorable mental attitude existed between them" prior to Leakes' "wrongful interference and conduct." She adds that he "engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair" without her "knowledge or consent."

Additionally, she alleges when confronted, Sioh "lied" to her about "his whereabouts and the nature and extent of" his relationship with Leakes, citing the two spending their birthdays with each other and her husband "lied" about his whereabouts in both instances. She is seeking over $100,000 in damages, also claiming that Leakes has been "alienating" Sioh from her and Sioh's son by using "her prominence" and to introduce him to Leakes' "celebrity associates and connections."

Leakes hasn't directly responded to the lawsuit, but both she and Sioh shared Instagram messages that fans believe are directed toward his estranged wife.

In Leakes' post, she shared a video of the two of them in a car ride with the song "Hrs & Hrs" playing in the background. Sioh shared a lengthy message about creating peace and removing negative energy and people from his life.

Leakes and Sioh began dating last year after she lost her longtime husband to cancer. She says her late husband gave her his blessing for her to move on.