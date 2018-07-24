Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Sam Bledsoe’s Touching Letter From Home

Sam Bledsoe is making some bold moves during her stint as HOH on Big Brother 20.

After winning the honor during Sunday’s sticky “Out on a Limb” challenge, Sam took the opportunity to put houseguests Haleigh Broucher and Kaitlyn Herman up for elimination.

Her reasoning?

“I think that you take the most from the house and contribute the least,” Sam explained to Kaitlyn and Haleigh during Sunday’s episode. “And honestly, I don’t care for the way you treat the young men in this house. I think that they deserve more respect and I think that is the opposite of female empowerment. And I think that you should both respect yourselves more.”

Going after people in such a personal way is nothing new to Big Brother fans, but definitely seemed to split people in the house in a way that should change things up for the fan favorite pretty significantly. Fortunately, she has goodies that come with being HOH and a letter from home to raise her spirits!

Keep scrolling to see all the goodies Sam is enjoying during her time in the HOH suite, including family photos!

‘Babybird’

Babybird,



I know that God is keeping you safe & strong & I really love that He is keeping your sense of humor in tiptop shape. You amaze me, you have from the instant I met you 27 yrs ago.

‘Didn’t blink an eye’

You were like this little person, not an infant who was wanting someone to take care of them, fiercely independent.



Your sense of humor was amazing, didn’t blink an eye, any mother would say “thank you”.

‘Pulling for you’

All is well in Stuarts Draft, you haven’t missed a thing & this wonderful Virginian town is pulling for you with all our hearts & extremely proud. Dukey is doing much better, I took him to the vet; he’s on a round of antibiotics & doggy ibuprofen making great progress.

I put petunias in beside the tomatoes & peppers looking beautiful & smell beautiful. I’ll be honest I feel guilty listening to music, but every tune I hear I send it west to you.

You truly are a beautiful young woman with a lot of grit, determination out the wazoo the true definition

of a Steel Magnolia.

“Keep on keepin on” as Granny would say.



Love you love you,



Mamabird

Perks of being the HOH

And how could Sam not keep on keepin’ on with all the goodies and luxuries that she gets this week. With snacks like Funyuns and Pringles, the comforts of the HOH suite and of course the signature plush robe that comes with the position, she has all she needs to keep playing the game as skillfully as she has so far.

HOH Suite Set-up

Sam has rightfully won the honor of being HOH, so she might be getting used to the luxury of the stunning tech-themed suite, as well as the privacy that comes with it.

Reminders of home

And of course receiving reassurance from home will help bolster her spirits to keep her moving forward in the game, which as fans know, can really mess with your head. And what would a stint as HOH be without a photo with Orwell, the all-seeing owl?

Read the full letter

But will this all be enough to keep Sam’s bold nominations from blowing up in her face?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming