Ray Lewis’ Instagram Comments Heat up After He Quits ‘DWTS’

Ray Lewis’ Instagram is filled with well-wishes after the former NFL player revealed Monday he would be dropping out of Dancing With the Stars after an “old injury flared up” and “took him out of the competition,” host Tom Bergeron revealed from within the ballroom.

The athlete took to Instagram not long after to share a photo of himself and pro partner Cheryl Burke from their first and only dance for the judges, writing alongside it, “Not the ending I had hoped or worked for but that mirror ball wasn’t in the plans for me.”

“I can’t say thank you enough for the support and love,” he added alongside the prayer hands emojis and a purple heart. “Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough. #TeamRAVENous”

Lewis’ followers were more than supportive, despite their disappointment at only getting one official dance from him during the season that landed him near the bottom alongside the eventually-eliminated Mary Wilson.

“So sad you had to drop out,” one commented. “I was only watching for you. But your health comes first.”

“Oh no imma miss watching you guys,” another wrote alongside a string of prayer hands emojis. “u recover fast.”

One user praised Lewis’ positive attitude, writing, “Gonna miss you!! You were so much fun!!” while another enthusiastic commenter added, “RAY, YOU TAKE CARE OF YOU, GOD BLESS YOU, AND WHATEVER IS NEXT FOR YOU ON YOUR PROMISE JOURNEY.”

“Damn!!!” one disappointed fan commented. “Was hoping to see you win that mirror ball trophy!!! But your heath is always more important !!!”

Lewis is the second celebrity dancer to leave Dancing With the Stars due to an injury this season, with supermodel Christie Brinkley dropping out ahead of the season premiere after shattering her wrist and injuring her shoulder in a fall during rehearsals. Her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, was able to step in to replace her mom in the show, stepping up alongside partner Val Chigvintsev to nail her first two dances in the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless