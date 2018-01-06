Pumpkin Shannon Shares Her ‘Proud Moment’ With Fans

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon‘s daughter, shared a “proud” moment on Instagram Wednesday, showing fans how she did her own make-up.

The 17-year-old Pumpkin posted selfies, showing herself wearing red lipstick.

“Okay so this is a proud moment for myself. I don’t usually do makeup in fact this was my first time doing it and honestly I’m super impressed,” Pumpkin wrote.

Pumpkin also posted a photo on Twitter.

So I just did my make up for the very first time. And I don’t think it’s too bad pic.twitter.com/XVxmlw1Wy8 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) January 3, 2018

Many of her 69,200 followers were impressed with her skills, complementing her on the look. “U look good girl. So beautiful looking with or without it,” one person wrote.

“You’re absolutely stunning!!!!!” another added.

Pumpkin welcomed her daughter, Ella Grace, on Dec. 8. She shared an adorable photo of the baby, whose father is Joshua Brandon Efird. “Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird,” Pumpkin tweeted.

Since then, the Mama June: From Hot to Not star has shared plenty of updates on Ella. On Dec. 9, she said Ella easily “won” over her parents.

“Couldn’t ask for a better life cause since she’s arrived we now have it all,” Pumpkin tweeted.

On Dec. 20, she tweeted an adorable photo of Ella sleeping. “You are the other half me and your daddy needed,” she wrote in the caption.

Pumpkin announced her pregnancy in August with a video message. She correctly predicted that she would have a girl.

“Hey guys, guess what? I’m pregnant!” Pumpkin said in August. “I don’t know what I’m having yet, but if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl. Can you imagine another little f—–g me running around? You guys are going to be f—-d!”

Pumpkin, her mom and her sisters now star on WE tv’s Mama June: From Hot to Not, which chronicles her mother’s dramatic weight loss. The show returns on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Pumpkin Shannon