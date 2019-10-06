‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Seemingly Opens up About Dating Zooey Deschanel, Having Kids

After making their first appearance as a couple at a taping of Dancing With the Stars at the end of last month, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is seemingly opening up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel. In a new interview from Closer Weekly, the HGTV personality is detailing what he looks for in a partner, whether children are in the cards for him and if he would double-date with his twin brother, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan.

While in conversation with the publication amid his relationship with the former New Girl sitcom star and what qualities he looks for in a relationship, the 41-year-old admitted he always prioritizes someone who’s expressive and has a “quirky” personality like his own.

“[She’d be] somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life,” Scott said. “Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

Scott’s twin Drew interjects, adding that there’s always an “approval process” when it comes to his big brother — by four minutes.

“I have my ‘good for Jonathan’ checklist,” Drew added. “[Zooey and Jonathan are] both amazing people, and I think it’s great. It’s exciting. It means I get to have Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

Drew adds that that because the two have a “lot of the same interests” thanks to their eccentric personalities, the couples do double date.

Scott, who is fresh off the heels of the groundbreaking hit, A Very Brady Renovation for HGTV, went on to add that after his split from his ex-wife in 2007, he learned plenty of lessons about failure and identity.

“Our new kids’ book talks about how failure is not a bad thing as long as you learn from it. From my marriage, I learned more about who I wanted to be,” he said. “With our schedule, it’s hard to be in a relationship, so [I’m going to] be realistic with what I want to accomplish and who I want to do that with.”

The HGTV personality told PEOPLE in an interview published earlier this year that he is taking things at his own pace, and surrounding himself with people who “bring energy” and who when walk away, “you feel good about yourself and good about them.”

“That’s it. The other people, I don’t need them,” he said at the time.

He added his aspirations for building a family eventually, revealing that becoming a dad was an imminent aspect regardless of his romantic status.

“I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” Scott said. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

Scott and Deschanel were first revealed to be dating last month when paparazzi cameras captured the two holding hands while out on a date in Silver Lake, California. The Canadian reality TV star revealed to Us Weekly prior to the photos surfacing that he was “seeing someone,” but declined to reveal her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott said. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images