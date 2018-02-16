‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Avoids ‘Predictable’ Part of His Upcoming Wedding

Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan aren’t looking to go traditional for their upcoming wedding.

Many details of the wedding haven’t been nailed down yet as the 39-year-old Property Brothers star has revealed in the past, but the two now reveal they are planning on a European destination wedding in May 2018.

With limited time until the ceremony, Phan and Scott are determined to nail down the cake options in a clip from Wednesday’s episode of the HGTV show Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.

The show, which centers around Drew working with twin Jonathan Scott to build the perfect Los Angeles home for him and Phan after the marriage, premiered last week.

During this week’s episode, the happy couple heads to the Magnolia Bakery with Jonathan and his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov to pick out cake flavors for their reception.

“We don’t want anything predictable,” Scott says before the group arrives.

While the group loves the PB&J cake, they agree it doesn’t quite fit their vision of a wedding. A more classic vanilla cake isn’t right either, they decide.