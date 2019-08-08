Pregnant ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shows off New Hairstyle

Tori Roloff’s growing baby bump isn’t the only thing changing throughout her second pregnancy. On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram Story to reveal a major hair transformation, saying “I did a thing” as she showed off a much shorter hairstyle. In a second photo shared with her followers, Roloff jokingly asked, “where did my pony go?”

Roloff appears to have undergone the transformation at Salon Mosey sometime Wednesday.

The new ‘do is a stark contrast to the style she has sported in her most recent Instagram posts. In a photo from her maternity photoshoot shared with her followers earlier this month, Roloff was seen sporting long locks, a hairstyle she has had for years.

The new hairstyle comes as Roloff has opened up about the difficulties she has experienced throughout her second pregnancy. In a July post, she revealed that she was struggling with her body image.

“Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

Things seem to have gotten better, though. Sharing an update later that month, the pregnant TLC star told her fans that she is “feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester” at 20 weeks along.

“You all are so fricking sweet,” she addressed her fans and their continued support of her. “I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Baby Roloff, the Little People, Big World star’s second child with husband Zach Roloff, is set to arrive in November. The little girl will join older brother Jackson as well as cousin Ember Jean Roloff, the daughter of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, who are also expecting their second child in January.