Pregnant ‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson Shows off ‘Growing Belly’ in New Exercise Video

Kym Johnson Herjavec is one fit mama!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who is expecting twins with husband Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, showed off her 23-week baby bump in an exercise video on Instagram Thursday.

“Back in the studio with my growing belly!” Kym captioned the video of her doing squats with hand weights, indicating how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The 41-year-old pro dancer announced her pregnancy with a sonogram Instagram in December, revealing soon after that she was expecting twins.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple said to PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

The couple met in 2015 when they were partners on Dancing With the Stars. They married in July 2016, and these upcoming twins will be their first children together.

Robert is also a father to three children from a previous marriage, but this will be Kym’s first.

Kym and Robert, 55, celebrated their first anniversary in July, when Kym teased expanding their family.

“We’re sort of just enjoying being married at the moment,” she said at the time. “But who knows!”

“It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy,” Kym added.

The parents-to-be wed in summer 2016 in front of family and friends in Los Angeles.