Pregnant ‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Has Fans Convinced She’s Married

Is The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez married? That is the question that fans have been asking themselves after the pregnant Bachelor alum’s boyfriend posted cryptic captions on Instagram.

Bekah Martinez may have left her bachelorette days in the past and traded them in for a check mark next to the “married” box, at least that is Bachelor Nation fan speculation after Grayston Leonard took to Instagram with photos alluding that the couple said “I do” in Santa Barbara, California.

“Stuck with this beach,” Leonard captioned a photo posted on Sept. 3 showing himself kissing Martinez on the cheek.

While the caption alone does not necessarily scream beachside nuptials, the pair’s clothing and their surroundings certainly hint at it. In the photo, Martinez wears a flowy, mid-length, long-sleeved white dress, similar to one that a bride may wear for a beach wedding, while Leonard dons a white shirt and khaki pants as they stand beneath what appears to be a wedding canopy.

Adding more fuel to the rumors was a second photo posted on Sept. 4, showing the couple on the same beach, in the same attire, and presumably on the same day.

“After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment. she’s not happy about it,” he captioned the photo, causing shocked and confused fans to fill the comments section with questions.

“Wait what they got married??” one fan questioned.

“Wait wait WAIT they are also now MARRIED what is happening” another asked.

“After further investigation i am now confused ab whether or not they’re married,” one person wrote.

On Wednesday, however, Leonard was kind enough to clear up any confusion regarding his current marital status, according to PEOPLE, taking to his Instagram Story alongside Martinez to claim, “No, we aren’t married.”

Regardless of whether or not Martinez has said goodbye to her bachelorette days, she and Leonard still have exciting things to look forward to. In an interview with PureWow, published Wednesday, Martinez announced that she and Leonard are expecting their first child together.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez said. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Martinez and Leonard have been dating for about seven months. Their little bundle of joy is due at the end of January.