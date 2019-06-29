Police Claimed Honey Boo Boo’s Uncle Was Intoxicated During Fatal Crash

In what is a murky case, it seems Honey Boo Boo‘s uncle, William “Billy” Thompson may have been intoxicated when his vehicle collided with an another man’s head-on. Thompson, the brother of Honey Boo Boo’s father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, struck the vehicle of Joseph Finan on June 16 in Baldwin County, Georgia. While reports have been disputed by family sources, initial write-ups from The Union-Recorder and WMAZ cite a Georgia State Patrol statement that claimed Billy “was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.”

Finan, 86, died at the scene of the accident, while Billy, 40, was severely injured and currently hospitalized. The reality TV star’s relative is said to have suffered severe burns and numerous broken bones, which have required him to undergo five surgeries, with two more expected, according to TMZ.

Billy could face serious charges if he was intoxicated during the fatal wreck, but his family is telling a different story. Family sources who spoke to TV Shows Ace denied Billy was drinking and alleges that he tested a perfect 0.00 score when his blood was drawn for a blood alcohol content test. They say this is why charges have not been filed against Billy, despite initial reports claims that “charges are pending.”

To add to the confusion, there is also confusion on who struck who. Initial reports say that Billy, driving his 2003 Toyota 4-Runner, crossed over into the northbound lane of State Route 29 while driving south. Finan, driving a 2015 Ford F150, was traveling in a north in the northbound lane, meaning that Billy was driving the wrong way when Finan was killed.

However, TV Shows Ace alleges that The Baldwin Bulletin, another local outlet, reports that it was actually Finan who crossed over into Billy’s lane. However, that alleged report is not publicly accessible online. TMZ’s sources, who they describe as “close to” Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, back this claim up.

Georgia authorities have not clarified who exactly is at fault in the case as of press time.

