‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Parties With Fiancee Ahead of Wedding Ceremony

Pawn Stars alum Chumlee and his bride-to-be Olivia Rademann threw a pre-wedding celebration in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Nevada resident, whose real name is Austin Lee Russell, and Rademann threw an engagement party at the D Las Vegas’ Detroit Room on Saturday, March 9 that included a little pre-wedding cake cutting and a magician.

The event was attended by Chumlee’s Pawn Stars co-stars Rick and Corey Harrison as well as D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens and his wife, Nicole. BMX star T.J. Lavin, rapper Mikey P. and girlfriend Real World: Go Big or Go Home girlfriend Kailah Casillas, DCasino Director Richard Wilk, and magician Murray Sawchuck and girlfriend Dani Elizabeth were also in attendance.

“It’s beautiful. I already feel like I’m married,” Chumlee told the Las Vega Review-Journal following the party. “We were friends for a year or two before we were ever a couple, and got together right around the beginning of 2016.”

Chumlee and Rademann became engaged in May of last year after he popped the question at the Royal Hawaiian Waikiki, giving his soon-to-be wife a one-and-a-half- karat diamond ring. The couple celebrated their engagement in August with family at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas.

The couple plan to return to Hawaii in a few months to finally tie the knot.

Along with celebrating love, the Chumlee has plenty more to be happy about. Pawn Stars alum dropped 100-pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. Weighing 342-pounds before the procedure, he dropped 38-pounds during a pre-operation diet, and in August revealed that he was down to 230-poounds after dropped a total of 114-pounds. He now weighs 210-pounds.

“I’m working with a trainer, and would like to get rid of about 10-20 pounds of fat and build more muscle,” he said. “I want to be in good shape, not just lose weight.”

The History Channel star is not the first member of the Pawn Stars cast to have gastric band surgery. In 2010, Corey Harrison had the procedure, dropping to 210-pounds following the surgery after having once weighed 402-pounds. He was encouraged to get the surgery after his doctor prescribed him preventative diabetes medication, which he said prompted him to drive “straight from the doctor to the lap band center.”

Pawn Stars finished its 15th season in June with a tribute to Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who died in June after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. While the series has not yet been renewed for Season 16, Chumlee said that he doesn’t “see any reason why a new season wouldn’t come.”