Pauly D Says ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Well-Liked in Jail

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is doing just fine as he serves his time behind bars.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio opened up about how his friend is doing jail and he revealed his celebrity status has helped him thrive in the jail.

“You know what, yeah … they like him and he gets his pick of all the food and stuff like that,” DelVecchio told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They really like him in there so I’m happy about that so that’s a plus.”

He also revealed to the outlet how he and Vinny Guadagnino felt when they visited his friend in prison a few weeks ago, describing the occasion as “so weird.”

“I have never had to do that before, visit somebody in prison… but it wasn’t too bad considering, I mean, he’s doing great. He’s in great spirits, he’s just happy to put this past him and he’s almost out of there. It went by so quick. He’s doing great, and I’m looking forward to partying with him when he gets out,” Pauly D added.

Sorrentino reported to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January to begin his eight-month sentence for tax evasion. The Double Shot at Love star revealed Sorrentino is spending his time behind bars working out and reading.

“He is definitely in the gym in there and is eating well, working out like twice a day, making some friends in there, said he is doing a lot of reading, I think he’s doing the classes too, the rehab classes in there,” he told the outlet, adding that Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, “gets to visit often” and that the pair are looking “forward to starting a family when he gets out.”

The reality star also got a visit from castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese earlier this month as the group was filming for the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. New photos from the visits have shown Sorrentino with a smile on his face and in very good shape.

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on tax evasion charges in October 2018. He pleaded guilty to falsifying his tax returns but roughly $9 million. His brother, Marc, began his two-year sentence for his involvement in the crime in January as well.

The Situation is expected to be released in September.