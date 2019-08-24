‘OutDaughtered’ Star Adam Busby Blasts Critics Who Slammed Him Over Sending Riley to Kindergarten

OutDaughtered star Adam Busby surprisingly faced backlash for sending daughter Riley to kindergarten. Busby clapped back at the critics who pounced on him, accusing him of starting Riley’s schooling too early. Riley is one of Busby’s 4-year-old quintuplets, the first recorded all-girl quintuplets born in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Back on Aug. 20, Busby shared a photo of Riley taking a nap on the floor with their dog after her first day of kindergarten.

“First day of kindergarten in the books and she CRUSHED it! So incredibly proud of this little kid,” Busby wrote. “When she wants something, there is nothing going to stand in her way and she is right at home forging her own path. My MIGHTY pint sized princess is going to be something great one day.”

He added the hashtags “boss baby,” “Riley Paife” and “It’s a buzz world.”

While Busby celebrated his daughter’s first day at school, his Instagram followers were surprisingly nasty. He was bombarded with questions about why Riley was starting school at 4 years old, while the other quintuplets did not.

“It annoys me people negatively question the decision to put her in kinder,” one fan wrote to support Busby. “It’s obvious she needs the challenge and plus y’all know her better than us fans [laughing out loud].”

Busby responded to his supporter, explaining that he and his wife, Danielle Busby, will decide what is best for their daughters based on their individual needs.

“[100] typical social media for you. Haha,” Busby wrote. “So many people that don’t actually know my child think that they know better than us, the parents… there have been 6 parents in world history that know what it’s like to raise all girl quints with all of the complexities that we deal with on the daily. We are making the best decisions that we can; knowing what we know. There isn’t a manual for this.”

Busby continued, “I have to look at it this way… If it was just us two and Blayke and the Director of the school came to us and told us that Blayke is extremely gifted and is ready to move up. Would we hold her back? NOPE! So why should we hold Riley back just because she is in the same house as her 4 same aged sisters? When it comes to their education, this is one of those major instances where you have to make decisions for their best interest as individuals.”

The Busbys are parents to six children, all girls. Their oldest, Blayke Louise, is 8 years old. The other five — Riley, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace and Parker Kate — were born in April 2015.

Their story is chronicled in OutDaughtered, which debuted on TLC in May 2016 and wrapped its fifth season in July. The Busbys faced several challenges with infertility before welcoming their children. The quintuplets have also had health struggles, as fans saw on the series.

The couple are also deeply religious, and Danielle recently wrote that she believes God called on them to share their story on television.

“This public life we live is not for me… it’s for you (whomever you may be),” Danielle wrote on her blog earlier this month. “I do believe there is someone out there that our story has or will touch… to hopefully see God reflected in our life so that it is related to something in your (whomever you may be) life… to THEN lead you to Jesus! I believe that!!!”

