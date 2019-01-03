Nikki Bella Admits She’s Still in Love With John Cena in ‘Total Bellas’ Sneak Peek

The new trailer for Season 4 of Total Bellas has just arrived, and the clip finds Nikki Bella admitting that she’s “still in love” with ex John Cena as she attempts to get back into the dating world.

Mention of Cena begins in the teaser as Ronda Rousey taunts Bella in the WWE ring, telling her, “The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John’s bedroom.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next clip shows Bella talking to her twin sister, Brie Bella, saying, “It’s confusing, ’cause I’m still in love with him.”

Bella and Cena dated for five years before getting engaged during WrestleMania in April 2017. The pair’s wedding was scheduled for May 2018 before Bella ultimately called things off, and their split was documented on Season 3 of Total Bellas.

After Bella makes her admission in the trailer, a montage of the wrestler going on dates quickly follows, including one dinner with former The Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

“I’m single,” she tells one prospective suitor before telling Brie in another clip, “A mid-30s crisis. Maybe I have some symptoms.”

Before Kraus leans in for a kiss on their date, Bella admits, “I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years.”

Bella was set up on a blind date with Kraus by Brie, but sources told TMZ that there “weren’t any sparks” between the pair and Bella didn’t feel interested in going on a second date with Kraus.

Back in September, Bella told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t exactly ready to get back into dating, though it’s unclear when her dates for Total Bellas were filmed.

“I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” she said, addressing a previous comment she had made. “I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect, but I’ve got to admit I am single but I’m not ready for mingling yet.”

The 35-year-old added that she’s working on herself before working on finding someone else.

“I slowly feel like I’m doing that,” she said. “I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy and that’s what I want.”

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” Bella added. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”

The new season of Total Bellas premieres on E! on Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: E!