Nikki Bella Leaves Comment on ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Peter Kraus’ Instagram Amid Romance Rumors

Nikki Bella and former Bachelorette star Peter Kraus showed they are still friends, several months after their attempt at romance last year.

On Wednesday, Kraus shared a selfie from Tucson, Arizona, taken during a solo trip and in front of a trailer.

“Traveling the country alone ain’t so bad… until you need someone to take your picture [face with glasses emoji] [so many selfies] Come see me @kampsfit for the last time today!!” the 33-year-old personal trainer wrote. He added the hashtags “Tucson,” “AZ” and “It’s so cold though.”

“Aww cute!” Bella, 35, replied in the comments section.

Kraus quickly replied, writing, “it ain’t LA.” He added a winking face emoji.

The Total Bellas star and Kraus were set up by Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella for a date filmed for an episode of the show. A teaser released in November showed footage from the date, which Bella was apprehensive about at first. Eventually, she agreed to it, and the teaser shows Kraus leaning in for a kiss.

The date lasted five hours, and while Bella had nothing but nice things to say about Kraus, there was no second date.

“He is very good looking and a great guy — like super sweet, he’s attentive, he pays attention to detail,” Bella told E! News in January. “He found out I loved black licorice, he showed up with black licorice. I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s amazing.’”

Kraus played coy about how the date went in interviews. “It was a chance to go on a date with Nikki Bella. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take that.’ Whether it’s on TV or not, I don’t care,” he told the Chicago Tribune on Jan. 22.

“She’s beautiful. I’m turning red,” Kraus said during an Us Weekly Facebook Live event in November.

Since the date with Kraus, Bella went on a date with another ABC reality star: Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

“It’s nice to see her more free and moving on, but you do see tough times and that’s why you have a sister to help you put on dates,” Brie, who is married to wrestler Daniel Bryan, said on The Tonight Show last month.

“She’s the worst at that,” Bella said of her sister, before adding, “I’m kinda, I don’t want to say playing the field because I’m not like that, but like I’m having fun going on dates with a bunch of people.”

“I’m married so I get to like see this, how uncomfortable and awkward she is and I love it because I’m never going to be like this for the rest of my life,” Brie said.

As for the date with Kraus, Brie said it was tough to watch her sister try to date again.

“I watched it back and I was embarrassed for her,” Brie said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s how you are on dates?’ I feel like I need to teach her…I feel like I’m married and I know more.”

Kraus was a runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 13 and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

New episodes of Total Bellas air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nicole + Brizee