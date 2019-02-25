Nikki Bella Admits to Being ‘Grateful’ for Ex John Cena in Her Life

Nikki Bella split with ex John Cena in April 2018, and while the two are no longer together, it seems they are still a part of each other’s lives, according to Bella.

“We’re good…as good as being apart can be,” the WWE star told Us Weekly at a screening of Fighting With My Family at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 20. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

Bella and Cena split just weeks before their planned wedding, releasing a joint statement explaining that “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.” The two were together for six years, and Cena had proposed to Bella during WrestleMania in 2017.

Since her breakup, Bella has not jumped back into a serious relationship, telling Us that she’s just “having fun.”

“I’m dating, having fun,” she said before referencing her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. “[Artem] is one of the people that I like to have fun with. He’s a good friend.”

A recent episode of Bella’s reality show, Total Bellas, saw Bella and Chigvintsev meet for lunch, with Bella proposing that she resume her dance training in order to get in shape for last October’s WWE Pay-Per-View event, Evolution. Despite Bella’s plan, her twin sister, Brie Bella, wasn’t such a fan of the idea, worrying that the media would get the wrong idea about the pair.

“I don’t know if I would use him,” Brie told her sister. “I just think, how you guys’ chemistry was, it would cause rumors.”

In response, Nikki pointed out that chemistry doesn’t always indicate a romantic relationship.

“Chemistry is not just romantic,” she said. “I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don’t call me a lesbian.”

“You don’t think the media’s gonna blow it out of proportion and make up all this B.S.?” Brie asked, to which Nikki replied, “I just think that’s crazy.”

Bella and Chigvintsev competed together on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when she was still engaged to Cena. It was recently reported that the former partners are now dating, but Nikki appeared to put that rumor to rest during a recent appearance on Access Live.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

