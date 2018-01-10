Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Husband Jionni LaValle Responds to Divorce Rumors

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s husband Jionni LaValle has had it with rumors that he is divorcing his wife.

LaValle addressed rumors he was splitting with the Jersey Shore star Tuesday on his Instagram account.

“Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Beng a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”

“I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do,” LaValle, 30, continued. “My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show …I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

Polizzi, 30, and LaValle married in Garfield, New Jersey in November 2014 and are parents to two children, Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3. He appeared on Jersey Shore with his future wife, as well as the spin-offs Snooki & JWoww and Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.

Polizzi will be reuniting with the old MTV crew for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion series, set to premiere some time in 2018.

Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” will all be returning, but Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will not be joining the reunion show.

