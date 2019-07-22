New ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready, Dog Pound! WGN America’s new series starring Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, Dog’s Most Wanted, has an official premiere date and an intense new trailer to get fans amped. Coming to your TV Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET, Dog’s Most Wanted will follow the hardcore couple as they take on some of the country’s most wanted fugitives alongside “The Dirty Dozen,” a group of fellow ferocious bounty hunters.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America, in a statement. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

The show will also show the Chapman family’s toughest challenge yet as they worked to support Beth amid her diagnosis with cancer, complications from which caused her to pass away June 26 at the age of 51.

Although Beth won’t be around to watch the show she was so excited for the premiere, Dog said in a statement that the show will be an important part of her legacy.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey (“Building Alaska”), and Matt Assmus serve as Executive Producers for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and the late Beth are Executive Producers for Bonnie & Clyde.

Photo credit: WGN America