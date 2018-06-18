NeNe Leakes Gushes Over Husband on Father’s Day After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Love You'

NeNe Leakes is staying positive in the face of husband Gregg's cancer diagnosis, celebrating Father's Day with her love and some good friends.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of the couple smiling in their kitchen alongside a sweet caption Sunday. (The two share sons Bryson and Brentt.)

(Photo: Instagram/NeNe Leakes)

"This Father's Day will probably be one of the most memorable ones we've ever had together!" she wrote. "We are usually doing something all fancy but today we chose to just enjoy each other, have some company over and take tons of pics right here in the kitchen😂 no really. I love you more today than ever Gregg. Happy Father's Day hunni❤."

In another photo, where the pair is trading kisses in the kitchen, she added, "[You're] gonna be just fine hunni! Happy Father's Day."

(Photo: Instagram/NeNe Leakes)

Last week, after revealing her husband had been diagnosed with cancer after struggling with his health throughout the year, the Bravo star thanked fans and followers for their support and suggestions.

"We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers," Leakes wrote on Instagram. "Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn't know some of these things if it wasn't for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot."

NeNe has yet to share what kind of cancer Gregg is fighting, but did clarify that it is not prostate cancer. She added that the cancerous tissue has been removed at this point and that the couple is deciding whether to move forward with chemotherapy.

"We want to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day," NeNe wrote on Instagram. "Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals and labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (NO he doesn't have prostate cancer) but listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it's me and Gregg! Let's do this cancer."

Best wishes to the RHOA couple!

