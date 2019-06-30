NeNe Leakes Debuts Glamorous Makeover Amid News of ‘RHOA’ Return

NeNe Leakes showed off a glamorous new makeover on Instagram to celebrate Friday, after hinting earlier this week that she will be back for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12. The Bravo reality star broke the news herself Friday morning on Instagram, but later deleted the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 28, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

One Friday post that Leakes, 51, did keep up on her Instagram page was a brief video of her striking a sassy pose after getting a new hairdo. She has her blonde hair pulled back in a pony tail in the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you know what today is..FRIDAY! Me and you been waiting on this day. Finally,” she wrote, adding a silly smiley face emoji.

Leakes posted the video a few hours after she shared a photo of a contract appearing to confirm she was back for RHOA season 12. “Season 12 SIGNED! Nay Nay will see you in NYC Sunday! Let’s go #RHOA,” the caption read. Although Leakes deleted the post, it was up long enough for fans to grab a screenshot.

Leakes starred on the first seven seasons of RHOA, before being demoted to guest star for Season 8. She returned as a main cast member for Seasons 10 and 11, but there have been rumors she was leaving the show after getting into a violent altercation with a cameraman. There was also speculation her husband Gregg’s battle with cancer and their struggle to keep their marriage together might force her to leave the show.

After one site reported she was going to miss the first half of the season, her representative said the report was not true.

“I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this,” her rep said. “The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract.”

RHOA producer Andy Cohen also told E!’s Daily Pop that Leakes still has a good relationship with Bravo, despite all the controversies.

“Let me tell you this, I’m not really suppose to talk about upcoming casting on seasons, but let me put it this way, Nene is going to on the World Pride Bravo float with me on Sunday, and a bunch of other housewives, it’s going to be amazing,” the Watch What Happens Live! host said. “So that should tell you what her standing is with Bravo.”

Leakes also sparked concern about the future of her marriage after she tweeted out a hypothetical question to her fans on Thursday.

“U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” she wrote.

Bravo has not announced when RHOA will return, but every season since the fourth has debuted in November.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM