NeNe Leakes Thinks Two ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Should Be Replaced

NeNe Leakes thinks Real Housewives of Atlanta needs to make some changes, suggesting that two stars are replaced by two new women.

“In my opinion, yes — the cast should be changed up a bit,” Leakes told TooFab. “If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls and bring in two new ones for excitement. You know, after a while with some of the girls, they just don’t have anything going on exciting enough to be a main cast member.”

Leakes wouldn’t say who she really thinks should go, though.

“But I better keep who I think should go to myself because the moment I say anything, all hell breaks loose,” he added.

Leakes, who has frequently clashed with co-star Porsha Williams, previously told a caller on Watch What Happens Live that she thinks Williams should be kicked off the show.

“I think Porsha needed something to run with and that’s what she did,” Leakes said on WWHL. “Porsha and I hadn’t spoken to each other since the Season 8 reunion show. We were not friends! I was free to say and feel whatever I wanted to. I didn’t cross any friendship lines. Porsha stopped speaking to me simply because I gave her advice that quite frankly was good advice.”

When Leakes appeared on WWHL in November, Leakes told Andy Cohen she doesn’t want Williams “fired.”

“We’re all on this show to give our opinions, are we not? So, when my fans or my followers call in to ask me questions, I’m going to answer,” Leakes said. “The one thing that Porsha kept saying that I said I wanted her to be fired and I made it very clear to her I never used those words. First of all, when we’re on your show, you have callers that call in.”

Leakes was an original star on RHOA, but was only a guest star in season eight and missed season nine. She returned for the current 10th season. She told TooFab that it felt like she never left the show.

“It really didn’t feel like I ever left,” Leakes told TooFab. “Even when I wasn’t on the show, I was still in contact with some of the girls. I did Andy’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and was always being questioned about the season. Once a housewife, always a housewife.”

New episodes of RHOA air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.