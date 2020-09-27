Nelly Trumps 'DWTS' Judges With Heeled Jordans, and Fans Can't Get Over It
Nelly's Dancing With the Stars run got off to a slow start when judges criticized him for wearing tennis shoes during his first routine. Nelly heard that complaint, but instead of switching to a more traditional selection of ballroom footwear, he got clever. He enlisted "The Shoe Surgeon" Dominic Ciambrone to customize a pair of Jordans complete with a heel fit for DWTS, and the results are a must-see.
"So yo, them judges hating on hip-hop," Nelly told fans when unveiling the shoes. "Told ya boy, he needed dancing shoes. So, I called my homie the Shoe Surgeon and told him I needed dancing shoes. Yung Swivel edition."
Fans could not believe the "Country Grammer" rapper went to such lengths just to wear his shoe of choice. On Twitter, fans had a mixed reaction. Some loved the clever twist Nelly presented, and others could not believe the musician's audacity to wear the hybrid footwear. Scroll through to see the shoes in question and some fans' thoughts.
So they told ya boy I needed dancing shoes... 🤔 Now Nelly and who Nelly is he would tell them that he only rockin sneakers but this aint about Nelly this about #YUNGSWIVEL so #YUNGSWIVEL went out and got himself some dancing shoes..!!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 S/O @theshoesurgeon 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “HIPHOP 4DA WIN”.!!!!!!
this is funny!— it$.ricaaa (@sadittyri) September 24, 2020
I was literally going to tweet how I found it amusing that Nelly refused to dance in ballroom shoes, but THIS? whewwwww chile, I am weak asl! https://t.co/RQ4QZs6RMP— RIRI! YUH SEE ME ME?! 🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@najeimanii) September 24, 2020
Judges: We would like to see you in some dance shoes
Nelly: Say less
There’s no way Michael Jordan authorized this damn heel lol 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TEyugEP9R3— Kanye West Indies (@KanyeWI89) September 26, 2020
Nelly got custom dance shoes 💀 I love it #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nn7O6ZtgdJ— gabby✭ (@gabbycortez) September 23, 2020