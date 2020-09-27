Nelly Trumps 'DWTS' Judges With Heeled Jordans, and Fans Can't Get Over It

Nelly's Dancing With the Stars run got off to a slow start when judges criticized him for wearing tennis shoes during his first routine. Nelly heard that complaint, but instead of switching to a more traditional selection of ballroom footwear, he got clever. He enlisted "The Shoe Surgeon" Dominic Ciambrone to customize a pair of Jordans complete with a heel fit for DWTS, and the results are a must-see.

"So yo, them judges hating on hip-hop," Nelly told fans when unveiling the shoes. "Told ya boy, he needed dancing shoes. So, I called my homie the Shoe Surgeon and told him I needed dancing shoes. Yung Swivel edition."

Fans could not believe the "Country Grammer" rapper went to such lengths just to wear his shoe of choice. On Twitter, fans had a mixed reaction. Some loved the clever twist Nelly presented, and others could not believe the musician's audacity to wear the hybrid footwear. Scroll through to see the shoes in question and some fans' thoughts.