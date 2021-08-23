'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Introduces Mom Babs to Her French Suitor in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Whitney Way Thore is taking a major step with her French suitor in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of My Big Fat Fabulous Life! In Tuesday's all-new episode, the TLC star is bringing in mom Babs to meet the man she's totally smitten with after meeting on a language app, hoping that her family will begin to accept their budding romance despite the unconventional circumstances.

Because Babs was so "curious" about the French man, Whitney decides to invite her to a French lesson, hoping she'll see the connection over video chat. "I am fully aware that my parents don't really even understand what the internet is, much less how you could have a relationship with someone that you've never met and stuff like that," she tells the camera. "So to them, I think it sounds really crazy. And I would like for my mom to see him and see how we interact so she can explain to my dad that I'm not totally crazy, that this man actually exists. He's real."

Just to make things "a little more fun," Whitney decides not to tell her French tutor about the surprise meeting, but advises her mom, "Don't be a lot. You can be a little. Don't even be anything. Just communicate with the eyes maybe. No, don't do that." Babs tells the camera that she's holding out hope this will "work well" for Whitney, noting that she "needs a break" after former fiancé Chase Severino called off their engagement because he was expecting a baby with another woman.

Any nerves Whitney had about the impromptu meeting evaporate when her French suitor immediately charms her mom, and vice versa. Babs notes after their meeting, "This guy is a heartbreaker. He's got such a beautiful face. He speaks so well."

Whitney has kept the details of her new romance largely private, sharing in the season premiere that her beau is a graphic designer who lives in France and is in his 30s, but younger than her. "It's fun and it's exciting," she shared at the time. "You know, we learn French, but mostly we just talk. And, for the first time since Chase, I have started to feel some little, um, inklings, yearnings, growlings, buzzings, something." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.