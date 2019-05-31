‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Janine Mueller Has Jaw-Dropping Transformation After Dropping Over 400 Pounds

My 600-lb Life star Janine Mueller showed off her jaw-dropping transformation during Wednesday's episode and introduced her doctor to her new boyfriend.

Mueller, 55, once weighted 678 pounds and needed a scooter to get around. Now, thanks to gastric surgery, she has lost 431 pounds and only uses a walker. She is also sporting a red wig and is dating a man named Doug.

When she visited Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Wednesday's episode, the first thing she did was introduce him to Doug.

"Notice anything different about me today?" she asked.

"I thought I would never see the day that you come here without your scooter so I'm proud of your progress," Nowzardan told her.

She then introduced him to Doug, calling him the "newest member of my support staff." Mueller also said she was sticking to her diet and was avoiding mistakes.

"The Janine I've trapped in this body for years is finally getting a chance to come out and that's exciting," she said. "At times, it's scary too, but in the end, it's wonderful."

Mueller first appeared on My 600-lb Life in Season 6 last year, notes InTouch Weekly. She previously lived in Seattle, but moved to Texas to be closer to Nowzardan's office in March 2018.

Since then, she has been chronicling her progress on Facebook, where fans have congratulated her and shared their own weight-loss stories.

"So happy for you and all the progress you've made!! You looked absolutely amazing on last nights episode! Way to preserve and not give up! Bless you," one fan wrote.

"You look great!!!!!!!! Loved your follow up episode. So happy for you! Keep up the great work! You're doing great!!!" another added.

"I watched you on TV last night I think you're amazing everything you've done is just amazing I hope you keep it up you're a wonderful lady," another fan wrote.

"I watched your episode last night. I'm proud of you and where are! Clearly you are one of the strongest women I know," another chimed in.

After her first episode aired last year, Mueller told Newsweek her ultimate goal was to regain her mobility so she could travel. She also said she suffers from lymphedema, which makes leads to arms or legs swelling.

"My true goal is to lose enough weigh to get knee surgery, lose the scooter and go dancing. On the top of my bucket list is to go to Paris," she explained at the time. "When I saw Dr. Nowzaradan I knew he was the surgeon I wanted... If you find a doctor who you think is the right doctor, do whatever you feel it takes to secure the best medical attention for yourself that you can."

She later told Newsweek, "Be true to yourself, make sure to find a doctor who is right for you. I saw several surgeons in Seattle and none of them were right for me."

New episodes of My 600-lb Life air on TLC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: TLC