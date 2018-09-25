Murdered ‘Bridalplasty’ Contestant’s Killer Found Guilty

Jackie Jerome Rogers, who admitted to killing former Bridalplasty star Lisa Marie Naegle, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the previous day, a jury of 12 returned a guilty verdict against Rogers after a two-week trial. He is facing life in prison and his sentencing is scheduled for the end of October.

Naegle, who appeared on the E! reality show in 2010, originally went missing nearly two years ago after a date with Rogers, and was caught lying, telling police he had dropped her off at a bar in the early morning when surveillance footage showed her getting into his car at around 2 a.m. He eventually confessed to killing her and burying her in his backyard, the outlet reported.

According to a 2016 PEOPLE article, the 36-year-old was found naked and face down in a shallow grave behind his Inglewood home, having been hit in the head with a hammer several times.

Danielle Naegle-Kaimoana, Naegle’s sister, also spoke to the outlet, saying her family became concerned when she didn’t show up for work. While they waited for authorities to file a missing persons report, she said they asked Rogers to come over and give them a timeline of the night, during which time he let the family take photos of his driver’s license and search his truck.

“There was nothing in the truck. It was too clean, too pristine, like a brand new rental car. Anyone — even if their car is new— has something. A water bottle, a napkin, a towel, a bag…something,” Naegle-Kaimoana said at the time.

Even before he was convicted of killing her sister, Naegle-Kaimoana got a bad feeling about the man, saying, “I just thought he was weird. I just don’t understand, I don’t understand.”