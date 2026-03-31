Multiple Masked Intruders Seen Trying to Break Into ‘The Traitors’ Celeb’s Home

Scary experience from Larsa Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami staple were seen trying to break into her suburban Miami home, per TMZ.

The report notes that it has been confirmed that three men — Treison Lache Booker, 23; Cortez Day Mon Johnson, 23; and Elijah Eugene Russell, 18 — are facing several charges, including attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, after reportedly being accused of attempting to force their way into her home. They reportedly nearly entered by shattering several windows at the residence, but when they couldn’t get inside, they reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

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Police say the men crashed their car and tried to make a run for it, but were caught and taken into custody. The entire ordeal was caught on video.

Surveillance footage shows one man hammering away at a door on what appears to be the mother of four’s back patio. Another man in a hoodie is seen standing by but they end up walking off when they can’t get in.

Pippen, who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 20 years before they split, has been under scrutiny for several years since she and the former Chicago Bulls player split. She’s since been linked to other high-profile rappers and athletes, including Future, Tristan Thompson, Marcus Jordan, and others.

Prior to this incident, she gave Page Six an exclusive tour of the sprawling mansion last Christmas and highlighted her favorite purchases, which included a limestone table she estimated weighs 1,000 pounds, an all-glass staircase, and a pair of bonsai trees. The ground floor features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a full view of her backyard pool.

The walls have many works of art, including a model of her created with thousands of Swarovski crystals. A large silver geometric teddy bear statue, which was also made-to-order, is beside her pool. Her luxury walk-in closet is packed with designer goods. She told the outlet at the time: “Of course I have a tiara. Every princess needs one. I might be a queen at this point.”