'Mud, Sweat and Beards' Exclusive Clip: Donny Dust and Ray Livingston Build a 'Hobbit Hole' in the Treacherous Icelandic Steeps

✖

Best friends and wilderness experts Donny Dust and Ray Livingston are going to have to give this "hobbit hole" shelter their all if the Mud, Sweat and Beards stars are going to survive the freezing northern rains of the Icelandic Steeps. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the USA Network series' all-new episode Monday, Donny and Ray take on the challenge of building a traditional Viking Roundhouse to put their survival skills to the test.

Ray's "aggressive" hand saw is just the tool these two friends need to handle all the driftwood and logs they'll need to use to construct the Roundhouse in time to protect them from the inclement weather. Donny admits that while he likes his survival adventures a bit more "primitive," even he can admit the saw is going to come in more than a little handy. "Temperatures are dropping and the wind is definitely howling and the rain is coming," he tells the camera. "We need to get this shelter finished pronto."

The need for speed is also balanced with a need for precision. "It's important that we do this shelter right," he tells Ray. "If we cut any corners, if we get trapped underneath, we're done." Creating a cone out of wood that's supported on all sides is pretty impressive work for just three hours, and Ray admits the vision of their shelter is actually fulfilling a longtime dream of his to create a hobbit house straight out of Lord of the Rings.

"My wife and I have always wanted a hobbit house on our property," he shares with the camera, calling it "awesome" that their shelter is turning out to be something that would fit right in with the Shire. "I just wish [my wife] could be here to see it," he adds. It's more than just a fantasy project, however, especially with the rains coming their way. "I know this shelter is a huge undertaking – probably the biggest thing we're going to do the entire time we're here," Ray notes. "But we need shelter, we need to be warm. If we don't get this thing up, we won't make it."

Throughout the series, Donny and Ray will "tackle some of Earth's most remote locations where they'll build a new primitive paradise using their unrivaled wit and wilderness ingenuity," the network teases. "While exploring the Alaskan wilderness, Louisiana swampland, New Mexico desert and Icelandic shores, these best friends and world-class wilderness experts will work together as they do everything from building elaborate shelters to tracking down natural food sources, all while combating extreme weather, hunger, predators and wicked BO." Mud, Sweat and Beards airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.