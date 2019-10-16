Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Judges Chippendales Contest

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is putting his college days working as a stripper to use, jumping into a Las Vegas Chippendales show Sunday to support Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino alongside wife Lauren and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio as he reprised his “Keto Guido” role on stage for one night only, TMZ reported.

While Sorrentino didn’t participate in an disrobing himself, the MTV personality did agree to judge a contest in which three dancers competed to see which would be the best Chippendales dancer. Although Guadagnino tried to coax his buddy into stripping down himself, Sorrentino insisted he was just there to judge “for now.”

That isn’t to say Sorrentino isn’t thrilled with his slim and fit physique after using his 8-month prison sentence, revealing after his release last month that he lost 36 pounds while serving time.

“This is what it looks like when you turn a negative Situation into a Positive Situation,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself looking jacked on Instagram last month.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is also feeling fit mentally and physically, telling Entertainment Tonight shortly after his release he feels like a “changed man.”

“Oh my God, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it’s awesome,” Sorrentino told the outlet. “It’s fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I’m healthy, I’m sober, back at work with my best friends on the No. 1 show on MTV and just living the dream.”

“You sort of take your freedom for granted sometimes,” he explained of his reflection while incarcerated. “Once you get out, you are taking advantage [of] every minute. Every second, every meal, every conversation with my beautiful wife, with my friends. I love my job, so I am on such an awesome road and we are very excited to see what the future has to offer.”

Showing his legal drama on TV as he pleaded guilty to tax evasion certainly wasn’t ideal, but the reality personality has no regrets about being so open.

“It’s a very uncomfortable situation from start to finish [but] it’s not the end of the world,” he admitted. “I didn’t feel sorry for myself, but any time something good happened in our lives, I would be in my feels for that. I was very proud of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation that was airing on TV and it was our wedding [being played out], so every single week I was in prison but I was watching myself on screen.

“I was just proud of myself that, even under extreme stress and adversity, I was still able to do my job and do it well,” he continued. “And still able to earn an income while in prison.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM