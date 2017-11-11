‘Counting On’ Matriarch Michelle Duggar Slammed for Spending Time With Youngest Daughter

Michelle Duggar, the matriarch of the Duggar family, shared a photo of herself spending time with her youngest, Josie. Inexplicably, this incensed some of her fans on Facebook.

The 51-year-old Duggar posted a photo Thursday of herself playing a card game with 7-year-old Josie, the youngest of her 19 children.

“Josie and Mommy playing a matching game! Love special time with my kiddos,” she wrote, with a smiley face.

Strangely, this photo earned some negative responses. Evidenced through the comments section, one person appeared to suggest that Duggar had previously let her older children parent Josie.

“Now that most of the older girls are married and leaving home, maybe Michelle can actually raise the little ones instead of the older ‘buddies’ doing it! Nice job parenting Michelle! Welcome back,” the person wrote.

Duggar has been known to detail the “buddy system” she uses in her rather large household, with her older kids taking the reins on parenting.

But others were quick to come to Duggar’s defense.

“Comments like this always make me wonder why there has to be such unhappy people in this world that they just can’t resist being nasty,” the person wrote. “Michelle has done a beautiful job parenting her family.”

In another negative comment, another person wrote about how “tired” the Duggar mother looked, writing, “Poor MaMa has so much stress in her face,” while another asked, “Why [doesn’t] Josie look like any of the other kids?”

Aside from a few negative comments though, the majority of fans were kind towards Duggar and Josie. “She has sure grown! You have such a wonderful family,’ one person wrote.

“So sweet! Josie is growing up so fast and so cute. Mommy, is as beautiful as ever,” another added.

The Duggar family was first the subject of a series of TLC specials before their hit series 19 Kids and Counting. Today, the family stars in Counting On, which also focuses on the next generation of Duggar children as Duggar’s oldest children start their own families.

