Meghan Markle’s Family Reportedly in Talks for Reality Show

Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s sister, is reportedly being considered for her own reality show on Bravo.

Grant is half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex on her father’s side, and she has been taking all of the media appearances she can get since the family’s royal entanglement began.

On Saturday, Grant explained on Twitter that she will not appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, and now we may know why. According to a report by The Mirror, she is being considered for the lead in a Kardashian-style reality show.

Sources said Grant has been offered a “bumper pay deal,” meaning that she stands to make a whole lot of money from the show. Producers are interested in a “fly-on-the-wall” series tracking Grant through her everyday life. The format would reportedly be similar to that of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Of course, Grant would not be alone in the cast. Producers are reportedly trying to get Samantha and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, as well. The 74-year-old has been in the headlines non-stop since the royal wedding, and he has never failed to inspire a headline.

However, while their association with the monarchy might be the main selling point, neither Grant nor Thomas Markle attended the big day back in May. In fact, 53-year-old Grant has reportedly not spoken to her sister since 2015. The Duchess’ contact with her father is hard to judge as well. While Thomas’ stories always tend to be shifting in detail, Meghan Markle has adopted a kind of royal stoicism with the media, declining to comment on her personal life.

Grant captivated royal followers in an interview last month when she confirmed that Meghan had not spoken to their father since a phone all on her wedding day. She expressed a seemingly real fear that Thomas would “die of sadness” if he could not make up with his youngest child.

“I’m desperate for Meghan to meet up with Dad when she’s back,” Grant said. “If she doesn’t it would be really cruel and hurtful and would break his heart. I speak to him every day. He’s very sensitive and I see his health suffering as a result of this. I hope they can meet in a quiet place, spend some quality time together and gain closure on what’s been an incredibly sad time for him.”

Grant did not try to defend her father’s exploits in the news. However, she did feel that he still deserved forgiveness after everything that has happened in the last ten months or so — particularly considering Thomas’ health.

“I just want her to get in touch before it’s too late. Life’s short — neither of them deserves to be left with the consequences.”