Fans Super Upset Over Meghan King Edmonds’ Magazine Cover

Meghan King Edmond’s recent cover model job might not have been the best idea.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is taking some major heat after revealing that she would be on the cover of Latina Magazine, despite the fact that she isn’t Latina herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so proud and honored to be on the cover of [Latina Magazine] and represent @glamarella_jewelry!” she captioned photos from the shoot. “I loved doing this shoot right after I found out I was pregnant! No, I’m not Latina but I was asked to be on the cover and talk about my life and #RHOC in the cover story so I guess I’m blessed to be an honorary Latina this month! (By the way, big shout out to my husband for my engagement ring that got a front and center shot!)”

Some people thought Edmonds had stumbled into a problematic zone by taking the spot of a Latina model on a magazine that is supposed so celebrate women of color.

“Love you Meghan, but I hope you can see how even on platforms that are suppose to uphold Latinas, white women take the place of honor and privilege,” one commenter said.

“Magazine editors are stupid to pick a Caucasian woman,” another said.

Others said they didn’t see a problem with the cover.

“As a Latina, I am not offended at all. Let’s support each other. That’s how we grow and learn,” one woman said.

Edmonds revealed Thursday that she and her husband were expecting twin boys. The two are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Aspen.

In the pregnancy announcement she, husband Jim Edmonds and 1-year-old daughter Aspen pose with signs that say, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats!”

“Surprise, surprise!” she captioned the picture. “We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! #doubletrouble #threeundertwo.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@meghankedmonds