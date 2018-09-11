Meet the ‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’ Singles

There’s a whole lot more Married at First Sight drama coming your way this fall!

Lifetime announced two new Married at First Sight spinoff series Tuesday, both produced by Kinetic Content — Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Honeymoon Island spinoff, former Married at First Sight applicants are getting a second chance at finding their soulmate, the production company said in a press release.

“A group of 16 participants – fan favorites, unmatched candidates from previous seasons and the addition of some new faces will be invited to an exotic island for the opportunity to make deep connections and work on falling in love,” they said. “At the end of their stay, couples must decide whether they want to get married or leave the island alone.”

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever, on the other hand, follows three couples from the series’ past seasons who are still married after their unconventional courting, showing their progression as a couple. Shawniece and Jephte from season 6 and Ashley and Anthony from season 5 will be among the couples featured in the series.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET. on Lifetime. The following week, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see the sexy singles looking for love on Honeymoon Island!

Bryan McKay, 40, Miami, FL

As per PEOPLE, the estimator is looking for love on Honeymoon Island because he thinks his personality and sense of humor don’t come across well on dating apps and websites. Despite applying for the Married at First Sight process during season 4, the experts didn’t find him a match.

Chris Perry, 29, New York, NY

Perry works as a musician, personal trainer and youth counselor, and is looking for a serious relationship to compliment his romantic spirit and take home to meet his mom, according to PEOPLE. Will he find his perfect girl on Honeymoon Island?

Corey Saunders, 31, Boston, MA

Boston’s 2017 Most Eligible Bachelor and the CEO of BEFIT has spent his life focusing on his career, and is now ready to make a deal when it comes to love, PEOPLE reports. Considered for season 6 of Married at First Sight, will Saunders make a love connection on Honeymoon Island?

Eric Acosta, 31, Denver, CO

Acosta’s is an entrepreneur looking for a partner to support him in his goals both professional and personally. A romantic, PEOPLE reports his last real relationship ended after less than two years due to the amount of travel he has to for work.

Jona Bienko, 35, Como, CO

Bienko almost found a wife in season 4 of Married at First Sight, reports PEOPLE, saying that producers did call him to tell him he had been matched only to call back minutes later and say his future wife had pulled out of the process. Can the auto broker find a second chance at love on Honeymoon Island?

Shannon Raddler, 33, Atlanta, GA

Raddler will be a familiar face to fans of Married at First Sight: Second Chances, having dated Vaness Nelson on the Lifetime series. And while he wasn’t ready to commit to anything more than dating at the end of filming, he’s ready to look for love on a deeper level on Honeymoon Island.

Travis Dalton, 30, Bluffton, SC

Dalton told PEOPLE that while he has a job as an aerospace engineer he loves and lives in a city he calls home, there’s just one thing missing — a person to share his life with. After his sister found love on Married at First Sight: Second Chance, Dalton is ready to give Honeymoon Island a shot.

Tyler Moody, 26, Greeley, CO

Moody has been putting in the effort at work, now having established himself as the owner of a construction company, PEOPLE reports. But with his career on the right track, the 26-year-old is looking for romance to complete the picture.

Brandin Brosh, 28, Biloxi, MS

Brosh is ready to leave behind her baggage from past relationships in hopes of finding her person. According to PEOPLE, the boutique owner previously dated her college boyfriend for more than three years before finding out he had cheated on her. Now, she’s looking for a man she can trust.

Isabella McKenzie, 25, Atlanta, GA

McKenzie told PEOPLE that she has high standards, which has made it difficult to find a man to share her life with. The hostess did make it to the final round on Married at First Sight: Second Chances, but ended up not being right for David Norton.

Jada Rashawn, 27, San Antonio, TX

A professional nanny placement specialist, Rashawn told PEOPLE that she’s only single because she isn’t ready to settle for someone who isn’t perfect for her. She’s ready to get back into the game now, however, having taken three years off after a bad breakup to work on herself.

Jocelyn Thompson, 30, Los Angeles, CA

Thompson is a Married at First Sight superfan, she told PEOPLE, and thrilled to see if she can find her perfect match on the Lifetime show spinoff. A business owner, Thompson says she is one to have every part of her life exactly how she wants it. Will that translate well to Honeymoon Island?

Katie Muller, 28, Denver, CO

Muller, who works in digital advertising, is an adventure enthusiast who in the past has found relationships on dating apps and mutual acquaintances, she told PEOPLE. She is looking for a man who can keep up with her in life on Honeymoon Island.

Kimber Gardner, 28, Las Vegas, NV

Gardner, who works as a medical sales rep, is not afraid of competition in the workplace or on Honeymoon Island, she told PEOPLE. She will be seeking out a man who is also focused on his career but ready to kick back and have some fun with her.

Lizzie Muse, 30, Boston, MA

Muse is looking for love with the Married at First Sight franchise for a second time, having applied for season six of the series without the luck of finding a match.

She told PEOPLE she is looking to get serious on Honeymoon Island with a new group of people in a beautiful island setting.

Mekalya Silvera, 32, Miami, FL

Silvera also tried to find love on Married at First Sight in season 4, reports PEOPLE, but her match fell through. The hair stylist is thrilled for Honeymoon Island, however, believing that everything happens for a reason.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

The following week, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lifetime/Rose Marie Cromwel