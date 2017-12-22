Matt Roloff Announces New Season of ‘Little People, Big World’ Is on Its Way

Matt Roloff teased a new season of Little People Big World on Instagram Friday, telling followers he’s “excited” to show his new granddaughter Ember Jean Roloff to the world.

“I’m very excited that the world is going to meet Ember Jean Roloff very soon. She’s going give her cousin Jackson Kyle a run for his money… [Grandpa Matt] is so excited to see my grandkids grow up together,” Matt wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The included image shows Matt, holding Ember Jean with beaming father Jeremy Roloff.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed Ember Jean this fall, and have been constantly criticized by their Internet followers for their social media activity. They have been slammed for putting stuffed animals in her crib. She was also criticized for using a Bible verse to sell promote products.

The new season of LPBW would be the show’s 13th season. TLC hasn’t officially renewed the show, but InTouch Weekly noted that Jeremy posted photos of a camera crew filming the family.

The new season will also have plenty of material to cover. Since season 12 ended, Ember was born, and Molly Roloff married Joel Silvius in August. Matt and Amy Roloff are also divorced and both are in new relationships.