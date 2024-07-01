'Married at First Sight' Star Dies in Jail: Andrew Jury Was 33

Married at First Sight New Zealand alum Andrew Jury has died. He was 33. Jury appeared on the first season of the international franchise. At the time of his death, he was reportedly in custody in jail at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, NZ. His death came hours before he was scheduled to appear in court on charges related to assault. He charges included "assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon," per Deadline. TMZ says the reason for his death is unclear, but that prison officials rushed to save his life. His father, Ron Jury, told The New Zealand Herald that he was worried about his son's mental health before his death. His death is "not being treated as cynical," a police spokesperson told the outlet.

According to his father, the family is "bewildered" and "deeply saddened" by his son's death. He'd been in custody since his arrest on April 2. "It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," his father said. "I and Andy's extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event."

A collective statement shared by Jury's co-stars on MAFS on Instagram, including Brett and Angel Rennall and Benjamin Blackwell, said; "It's with the heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury. We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime. Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show. At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family – Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda."