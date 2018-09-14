‘Married at First Sight’ Star Mia Bally Files for Divorce From Tristan Thompson

This Married at First Sight couple couldn’t stand the test of time. Mia Bally has filed for divorce from husband Tristan Thompson, PEOPLE reports, despite the couple’s happy demeanor on the ongoing season.

Bally reportedly filed for divorce in Dallas County, Texas, on Sept. 4 after a rocky first couple months as a married couple with Thompson on the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content).

Less than 48 hours after the couple met and subsequently married, Bally was detained at the airport when the newlyweds attempted to join the other two Married at First Sight couples in Mexico. After hours of confusion, Bally was released, revealing to Thompson that she had outstanding stalking charges that popped up as she attempted to go through airport security. Bally initially lied, saying she didn’t know the man she was accused of stalking and that the charges were a case of mistaken identity, but she did come clean to Thompson eventually.

“She does know the accuser, and they did have a brief relationship,” Thompson revealed to the show’s relationship experts in a July episode of the show. “And this is why she was embarrassed to tell me. And even though I appreciate her honesty, it still really hurt that it took her all week just to come clean and tell me.”

Regardless, the tutoring club owner vowed to stay with his wife and rebuild the trust in their unconventional relationship.

The couple hit a second speed bump when Thompson’s friend alerted him that his new wife had a profile on a dating app. When confronted about it, Bally insisted it was an old profile she simply failed to delete, but the revelation initially made Thompson suspicious due to her previous dishonesty.

“This entire marriage, I feel like I’ve been completely honest with Mia and I’ve told her just to give me the truth,” he told the camera in an August episode. “And it seems like she’s gone out of her way to hide things from me. I honestly don’t know what to believe or what to feel right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies.”

After meeting with the relationship experts, Thompson decided once again to stay by his wife, and going into the season’s Decision Day end game, the couple has appeared to be falling in love with one another. Clearly something has changed since then, but viewers will likely have to tune in to see what really happens between the two.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

