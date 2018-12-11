‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Jamie Otis Thinks She Has Found Her ‘Long-Lost’ Father

Jamie Otis thinks she found her “long-lost” father, the former Married at First Sight star wrote on Instagram Sunday.

In the post, the 32-year-old Otis held up a picture of herself as a toddler with a man, whom she thought might be her father.

“I have no idea who this man is. My sister and I are sitting on his lap, so he must’ve been close to us at some point right??” Otis wrote. “I thought he and I looked a little bit alike. I HOPED we looked alike.”

Otis believed the photo shows she bears a little resemblance to the man. She asked her mother if there was a “chance” he could be her father, but her mother said they took a DNA test that showed he was not.

“I have been desperate to find out who the man is that I share DNA with… that maybe one day I could call ‘dad,’” Otis wrote. “The things that go through my mind are thoughts like ‘He’s gotta be out there, right?! Does he have any idea that he has a daughter who is desperate to know him? Would he want to know me too?’… Then I’d think ‘Who am I kidding?! He probably has no idea he has a daughter at all!’”

According to Otis, she has spent her entire life trying to find out who her father is, and has taken four paternity tests that had negative results. She “almost gave up hope,” since the only thing her mother could remember about her father was he had “dark hair.”

On a whim, she bought two DNA tests from two different companies and believes one of them may have helped her find her father.

“I CANT EVEN BELIEVE THIS, BUT I THINK I FOUND MY FATHER!!!!” Otis wrote, alongside three praying-hands emojis. “One of the tests had a ‘close family’ match. Their confidence level: ‘extremely high.’”

However, the match was to a woman, “who may be my aunt – from my father’s side.”

“I never, ever thought I would get the chance to say those words,” Otis wrote. “Please, please pray and send alll the good vibes out into the universe. I’ve never, ever been more hopeful.”

Otis gained fame as a contestant on The Bachelor, and married her husband, Doug Hehner, on the first season of FYI’s Married at First Sight in 2014. The couple have a 16-month-old daughter, Henley Grace.

In September, Otis revealed she suffered a miscarriage. She also suffered a miscarriage in 2016, the year before her daughter was born.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything – if you know what I mean,” Otis wrote on Instagram in September. “I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions, but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy.”

Otis added that, although she does not know why some struggle to get pregnant and others do not, she is thankful for the family she has.

“What I do know is that I am so, so thankful for this little girl [and her daddy] right here,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself with Henley. “It’s like she knew mommy was in so much pain bc she just wanted to be held and snuggled all night long.”