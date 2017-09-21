Reality TV Personality Jamie Otis Strips Down to Share Emotional Postpartum Post

New mom Jamie Otis is celebrating nearly a month of motherhood with her baby girl!

The Married at First Sight personality showed fans a glimpse of her life with daughter Henley Grace Hehner in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Today marks 4 weeks since the best blessing in my life came,” the 31-year-old began. Otis welcomed her first child with husband Doug Hehner, 33, on August 22.

During her time adjusting to life as a family of three, the former Bachelor cast member explains that she’s learned a lot about all that motherhood entails.

“I’ve learned SO much in these 4 weeks. First of all, how amazing are the hospital undies?!,” she joked, wearing a white bra and panties in the photo while holding Henley.

“(When I got to my last pair I threw them in the wash – tip: they hold up after washing & drying.),” the reality TV darling continued. “I also never knew the excruciating pain that came AFTER having a baby… I always feared her coming out – probably shouldn’t admit this since I’m a L&D nurse, but I never truly realized how painful the healing process is – for like weeks.”

As a registered nurse in labor and delivery, it seems that Otis has a whole new understanding of what her patients go through after giving birth. “Peeing with stitches, trying to poo, breastfeeding … even just sitting down. OUCH!” she wrote. “I cant even imagine the recovery for c-section. Having a baby is a total life changer over night. You know this going into it, but can never fully prepare for it all.”

Like most other moms, she says she’s learned to slug through each day running on little rest.

“I learned that I can function {at least partially} on 4 hours of sleep,” Otis continued. “But the best thing I learned in these last 4 weeks is the amount of LOVE I have inside me – not only for my precious baby girl, but for her daddy as well.”

“I never knew I could love this much. And gosh, it feels SO good,” she said.

Otis’ lengthy post also gives a shout-out to her postpartum bathing tool: “I’m rambling at this point, but since my sitz bath is just hanging in the corner of this pic I wanted to give it a proper shout out too…those things are amazing!”

To close her emotional post, the new mom said she isn’t worried about the extra baby weight she’s still carrying.

“PS – Nope, not back to my normal size,” wrote Otis. “And nope, don’t care at all. I’m just focusing on being as healthy as can be while nursing. #soinlove #purebliss #andpain #4thtrimester #4weekspostpartum.”

