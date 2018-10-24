‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’: Jealousy Rears Its Head in Season Premiere

The singles on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island wasted no time getting into the romance — and drama — that comes with searching for love on a gorgeous island.

In Tuesday’s series premiere of the Lifetime spin-off of Married at First Sight, the 16 singles looking for love were tasked with making a serious connection with a co-star or risk being sent home.

Jona Bienko and Brandin Brosh made a strong connection right off the bat, but the boutique owner was shaken when Jona showed interest in Kimber Gardner as well.

“This is such an awful situation for me to be in,” she said when Jona asked if it was OK with her to talk to the other woman. “Don’t be weird about it,” he advised.

“I see Brandin really struggling with the pressure in this process, but before I can really make a decision, I need to think, ‘Who else would I be interested in?’ and get to know some other people.”

Brandin didn’t seem to be handling Jona’s curiosity in other people on the island well, however, saying, “All it does is give me anxiety and then it makes me not want to participate.”

Despite Jona’s reassurances, the 28-year-old had a mini breakdown in a confessional about her burgeoning romance. “I thought that Jona and I had such a deep connection, but I’m not one that’s gonna be competitive. Like, if you want to choose another girl over me, go for it, because I’m hot and if you can’t see what I have to offer, go be with that other girl.

She added. “Don’t waste my time and I won’t waste yours.”

Later, Kimber and Jona appeared to be hitting it off, with Jona calling her “up front” natuer “a hugely attractive characteristic.”

But in the end, he didn’t think he had found a marriage match in the Las Vegas resident. “I think you’re beautiful, I really do,” he told Kimber. “But I catch myself wondering if there’s more to explore with Brandin … I’m choosing Brandin.”

Kimber wasn’t hurt by the rejection, saying that she had also formed a connection with Shannon Raddler, whom fans will remember from Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

“From what I know, I think you’re in good hands there,” Jona reassured her.

It’s clear that Kimber made the right choice, with her and Shannon even locking lips by the end of the day.

But Jona’s momentary doubt of Brandin appeared to have turned her off, leaving him in front of the experts for an awkward few minutes before she showed up to claim her man.

“It kind of freaks me out, I was just overwhelmed,” she said, explaining her late appearance.

She did, however, push his hand away when he reached for her, which Dr. Jessica Griffin said spoke “volumes” about the future of their relationship.

Will the couple have a future?

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime