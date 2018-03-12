All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Relationships That Crashed and Burned

Do you believe in love at first sight? How about marriage at first sight? These couples from Lifetime‘s series Married at First Sight may not believe in love anymore after their relationship breakdowns that came during their hasty marriages.

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

Despite her initial misgivings about her groom not being attractive enough for her, Jaclyn Methuen eventually fell for Ryan Ranellone and was eager to make their marriage succeed — even if he wasn’t.

“I would have made any sacrifice to be with you,”Methuen told Ranellone at the reunion show. “I would have compromised. I would have split the time in Jersey and Long Island. I would have done anything to have made this relationship work.”

Unfortunately, it was all for naught. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Ranellone told Methuen he didn’t have feelings for her, as she reported.

“I am guilty of not making a tremendous effort in trying to make it work,” Ranellone said.

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio’s marriage was one that quickly flatlined. Kullar, a pharmaceutical rep and Varricchio, a trauma nurse, may have seemed like a good match, but they were actually the only couple at the end of season 2 to divorce.

Kullar found another happy ending with a man named Donald Davis in 2016 and seems quite smitten. Varricchio dropped out of the limelight quickly after the show and wrote on Twitter that he has “moved on” from the show.

Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino

Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino saved their drama for off the TV screens; although they were together at the end of the show, drama has ensued since. Castro, a receptionist, said she caught DeNino cheating on her before their divorce. She also filed a restraining order against DeNino, claiming he threatened physical violence against her and her family.

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast

Drama ensued after Nick Pendergrast announced he was expecting twins with his new girlfriend — three months after his divorce with Sonia Granados. Sonia took to her Twitter account to vent, insinuating that Pendergrast got together with his new girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, during their marriage.

“Yep, While he was trying to ‘work’ things out with me but telling her different. Good luck to them both,” Granados tweeted at a MAFS fan. (Pendergrast previously told PEOPLE he and Yerrid did not meet face-to-face until early May after his divorce was finalized.)

“Sonia and I have not discussed my new life or the great news of me being a father,” Pendergrast told PEOPLE of why he didn’t let Granados know Yerrid was pregnant before going public with the news.

“I have never called any of my exes and let them know that I was in a new relationship. She will find out with the rest of America. Like I said on TV, until I get permission from the missus, ‘I’m not a kisser and a teller.’ I truly hope she finds all the happiness she so deserves,” he said.

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell

MAFS viewers were stunned during the season 3 reunion to learn that Tres Russell and Vanessa Nelson, who were widely considered the season’s strongest couple, were no longer together. Russell told Us Weekly that he decided to end things despite their instant chemistry because his optimism from Decision Day began to fade.

“I stayed committed to the marriage and us trying to make it work. We tried counseling, and I was talking to either one of the experts, the producers, my family, her mom or someone that could lend us assistance, pretty much every day,” he said.

He said that it was clear to him two months after Decision Day that “My feelings were not coming back, no matter what I tried to do. After a heated exchange in which some hurtful things were said and done, I realized it was best for me to grab my stuff and leave, so it didn’t escalate into something more.”

Ashley Doherty and David Norton

Ashley Doherty and David Norton split after a terrifying night of events that led to Norton’s 2007 arrest, but it may have been a whole different story if Doherty had known about his past. Doherty claims producers never told her about his violent past — despite records detailing a written request for Norton’s court case three days before their wedding.

“We were very surprised,” Ashley’s mom, Mary Harnois, told In Touch of learning that producers knew Norton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in 2008 and was forced to take anger management classes.

According to the 2007 police report, Norton smashed his then-girlfriend’s phone while demanding to know where she’d slept the night before. Then he followed her from room to room, shouting and finally grabbing her before she pushed him away. The documents also revealed that police witnessed Norton throw her to the ground as she tried to run out of the apartment they shared.

“[Ashley] feels duped,” Harnois said. “I blame the show. She feels like she was let down in a big way because they told her they do background checks. So when someone tells you that, you’re like, ‘Okay, well at least they won’t have a criminal past.’”

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland

After going from strangers to spouses at the alter and living together for five weeks, Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland ended their month-long marriage on the season finale. In an interview with Essence, Monet said she “fought as long as I could for it to last,” but that ultimately, “five weeks wasn’t enough time for us to be able to really asses each other especially seeing that we were arguing most of the time.”

Despite their marriage not lasting, she said they are “good” now and have apologized “for the parts we played in how things ended.”

“We might not be the best match for each other but we still have love for each other,” she said.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Despite rumors of infidelity leading to their split, Nate Duhon maintained that cheating was not the reason for their divorce — the exact opposite of what Sheila Downs was saying.

“Prior to any statements made about me, we were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce,” he wrote in response to a tweet from Downs accusing him of infidelity.

His announcement continued, “This was known by both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to file for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well. Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time.”

Downs had alleged in her tweet earlier in the month that a woman had called her to say she was sleeping with her husband, and that it was the same woman Duhon had called during their honeymoon.

But Downs wouldn’t let him have the last word. She shared her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post following Duhon’s announcement.

“I see that instead of finally operating in integrity, [Nate] chose to continue to lie. My husband & I had problems. Yes. He was dishonest and there were women throughout our ENTIRE marriage. Admittedly, I didn’t know how to handle that; and as you saw on the show, I handled it poorly at times. I’m not proud of that, but I am extremely proud of the woman who acknowledges that and has made a conscious effort to change the things I didn’t like. When I got married, I meant FOREVER,” Downs wrote.

She went on to elaborate on Duhon’s alleged mistresses and claims he never stopped living the single life.