Mama June ‘Staying Positive’ Over 25-Pound Weight Gain Amid Ongoing Health Crisis

Mama June Shannon is choosing to stay positive after gaining weight amid an ongoing health crisis, especially after her dramatic 2017 body transformation.

One year after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, and in the midst of season 2 of WETV series Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star revealed she gained 25 lbs.

“It has just from the surgeries and having to be lying down and not being physical,” Mama June told Hollywood Life. “I went back to my comfort foods, like Uber Eats or Postmates, to be able to deliver food because it’s easy, ’cause I’ve not been able to cook. I am beating myself up.”

Shannon recently went through numerous eye surgeries after a retinal detachment, trying to save vision in her left eye. The procedures have left her immobile and in pain for most days in recent months.

“I’m just trying to fight for my vision at least in my left eye. I totally won’t have it in my right eye anymore. We’ve just been doing one step at a time and it’s been kind of a struggle emotionally and physically. We’re just trying to make the best of it and do the thing called life.”

However, Mama June shared she isn’t too concerned about her recent weight gain, and admitted to the outlet she didn’t feel too comfortable when she first shed all her weight.

“When I came out I feel like I was too skinny ’cause I had never been that small. I’m pretty much happy where I’m at. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s getting fat.’ No, I’m not. My thing is not to go back over 200 pounds,” the reality TV star said.

Sources told the outlet that Shannon is keeping up her positivity will start working to keep the weight off.

“June is staying positive and not freaking out about gaining weight, she now realizes that just because she had surgery doesn’t mean she’s automatically going to be thin forever, and that she still has to work at it, and watch what she eats,” the source said.

Mama June confirmed it during the interview, adding, “I’ve put on 25 pounds, I need to lose 15.”

Mama June stunned fans after revealing a 300-pound weight loss, as well as her new relationship with Geno Doak in 2017.

In an interview from January, Shannon said. “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 airs at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.