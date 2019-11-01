‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Former Georgia Home Sells for $225,000 Following Legal Issues

“Mama June” Shannon’s former Hampton, Georgia home is officially under new ownership! After the reality TV star shed the pad for $100,000 earlier this year in favor of an RV with her boyfriend Geno Doak, the newly renovated home has reportedly been sold for $225,000 — a profit of $125,000 over what Shannon had let it go for.

Shannon had purchased the home in 2015 for $150,000 following her daughter Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s rise to fame on Toddlers and Tiaras, though she sold it for the reduced price of $100,000 back in August amid her ongoing legal troubles and family drama.

The new owner had done some major renovations before putting the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,225 square feet home back on the market just a few weeks ago, with real estate records obtained by The Blast showing that it just recently came under new ownership.

When the new owners move in, they will be walking into a living and bedrooms that have been newly carpeted. The laminate flooring in the kitchen has also been replaced with wood floors. The room also boasts brand new cabinets and countertops. Meanwhile, images showed a fresh paint job throughout the property.

You can see before photos of the home by clicking here and photos of the remodeled home by clicking here.

According to reports, Shannon had let go of the home in order to chase her dream of traveling the country in an RV with Doak, her boyfriend who has sparked controversy among her family members. Prior to tossing out her things with plans to hit the road, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s daughter, Thompson, had moved out and in with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, allegedly stating that she would not move back in with her mother until she cut all ties with Doak.

Shannon’s family’s disdain from Doak largely stems from a series of concerning behaviors, including a troubling drug addiction that led to her arrest at an Alabama gas station in March. Both Shannon and Doak were charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak had also been charged with domestic violence. A grand jury in September ruled that Shannon possessed cocaine “with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body” as well as illegal drug paraphernalia in the form of a pipe.

Earlier this month, a lawyer entered a not guilty plea to the charges on behalf of both Shannon and Doak.