Mama June Reportedly Moves out of Georgia Home, Into RV With Boyfriend Geno Doak

“Mama June” Shannon is trading in the suburbs of Georgia for a cross-country trip. According to sources close to the Mama June: From Not to Hot star who spoke to TMZ, she and her controversial boyfriend Geno Doak have moved out of her Hampton, Georgia home and into an RV with plans to travel the country.

Shannon had reportedly been discussing her desire to trade her home in for an RV for weeks, and has allegedly already discussed the move with her daughters, Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her de facto guardian Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, via phone. As fans of the family will recall, due to the drama surrounding Shannon, Thompson moved out of her mother’s home and now lives with her sister, allegedly refusing to return until Shannon cuts all ties with Doak.

Although it is alleged that Shannon has already sold her home, TMZ was unable to find property records to confirm that.

The report comes after several of Shannon’s neighbors contacted the Home Owner’s Association (HOA) with complaints about the reality TV star’s property, which they claimed was giving their neighborhood a “trashy” appearance. The neighbors stated that a busted window that was boarded made the home look as though it was abandoned. They also pointed to several trash bins filled with trash as well as a large dumpster in the driveway that had been there for a week.

According to the most recent report, that dumpster was actually utilized when Shannon and Doak “gutted” their home in anticipation of their big move into an RV.

The news also follows reports that surfaced last week that the couple were listing Shannon’s personal items online. The couple had reportedly listed a number of items on Facebook Marketplace including two antique stuffed desks for over $200, a car stereo for $40, a Bob Marley stuffed banana for $10, a Honda car manual, a bed, baby toys, and more.

Potential buyers who had visited the home, one of whom shared a video, described conditions inside as not that great, with one video showing what appeared to be needles or syringes in one of the home’s bedrooms.

In March, Shannon and Doak had been arrested at an Alabama gas station. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also charged with domestic violence.