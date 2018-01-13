Mama June Introduces Her Boyfriend to Daughters

During the Friday night season two premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon finally introduced her new boyfriend to her kids.

June brought Geno Doak to her home to meet Lauryn “Pumpkin” and Alana “Honey Boo Boo.” Doak was a little surprised to see Alana and Pumpkin’s boyfriend Josh taking a bubble bath in the back of a pickup truck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sure mama’s pretty pissed off because she brought this guy to meet us and Alana and Josh got a redneck f— bubble bath going on in the backyard,” Pumpkin said. “But if this guy’s gonna stick around, he’s gonna have to deal with it because this is every day.”

Before introducing Doak to the kids, Mama June said she feels “like a kid again” with him around.

“Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think that he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me — not for the fame-ability or me being skinny,” Mama June said, notes E! News.

She continued, “Since me and Geno are on the DL, we’ve had to pick out date places that no one even knows. I mean, sneaking around is kind of hot. It’s kind of like, you know, foreplay.”

Geno proved that he is no stick in the mud by joining Honey Boo Boo and Josh in the bubble bath.

“Geno’s the first guy that I’ve dated really serious since I’ve lost the weight, and I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s gonna work out,” Mama June said. “I really hope this one works out, I mean, but honestly, I’ve had some terrible luck with guys, and I’ve got really burned so it’s really hard for me to fully trust him right now.”

Before the episode aired, Mama June couldn’t stop gushing about Doak, but tried to keep his identity out of the media. However, Radar Online revealed his name, reporting that he is the CEO of G & J Home Improvements. The two reportedly met after Mama June hired his company to remodel her home in Georgia.

The 42-year-old Doak is also a single parent, with two daughters. Mama June has said Doak did not know she was famous when they met.

New episodes of From Not to Hot air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: WE tv