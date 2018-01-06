Mama June Gives Fans the ‘Raw’ Version of ‘Hot or Not’

While WE tv aired special Mama June: From Hot to Not – Burning Questions versions of season one episodes, Mama June Shannon live-tweeted the show, promising fans a “raw” look at the series.

“Y’all getting in the Raw version of what really happens behind the scenes a lot of takes over the cameras,” Mama June said of the special episodes. The special episode aired a week before the show’s second season starts Jan. 12.

In her tweets, Mama June confirmed that her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new wife, Jennifer, will be featured in season two. In season one, Mama June crashed their wedding after learning that she wasn’t invited.

And yes sugar bear and Jennifer will be on this next season and trust me they still are about drama you’re not going to want to miss it #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

“And of next you will be able to see what happened at the end of season 1 and trust me if you didn’t get to see it the first time you don’t want to miss it you get a special look into what sugar really is like,” Mama June continued.

And of next you will be able to see what happened at the end of season 1 and trust me if you didn’t get to see it the first time you don’t want to miss it you get a special look into what sugar really is like #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said the scene after the wedding where they were rapping in the car was an “awesome time.”

Us wrapping out in the car after Sugar Bear’s wedding was an awesome time we always have fun in the Suburban is called the clown car and there was more to that rap and you can find it on wetv #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

Mama June also said that if she hadn’t stopped her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, she would have hurt her father. “She took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it,” Mama June wrote.

You only got to see a little piece of the confrontation if I bodyguard would have let pumpkin go she would have hurt sugar bear bad she took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

She also teased “a lot more emotional stuff” in the second season, which she can’t wait to show off.

And yes y’all will see more Jennifer and sugar bear and what is going on with the situation with Alana there’s a lot of emotional stuff to season and I can’t wait to share it with y’all #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

I hope we got you all caught up from season one ready for season 2 next Friday night 9 p.m. on wetv will be right here tweeting with you I hope the we answered some of those burning questions that you have asked #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 6, 2018

The second season of Mama June: From Hot to Not, debuts on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

The new series chronicles Mama June‘s life after her dramatic weight loss. And her new boyfriend is expected to appear in the new season.