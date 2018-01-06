Reality

Mama June Gives Fans the ‘Raw’ Version of ‘Hot or Not’

Mama June Gives Fans the 'Raw' Version of 'Hot or Not'

While WE tv aired special Mama June: From Hot to Not – Burning Questions versions of season one episodes, Mama June Shannon live-tweeted the show, promising fans a “raw” look at the series.

“Y’all getting in the Raw version of what really happens behind the scenes a lot of takes over the cameras,” Mama June said of the special episodes. The special episode aired a week before the show’s second season starts Jan. 12.

In her tweets, Mama June confirmed that her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new wife, Jennifer, will be featured in season two. In season one, Mama June crashed their wedding after learning that she wasn’t invited.

“And of next you will be able to see what happened at the end of season 1 and trust me if you didn’t get to see it the first time you don’t want to miss it you get a special look into what sugar really is like,” Mama June continued.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said the scene after the wedding where they were rapping in the car was an “awesome time.”

Mama June also said that if she hadn’t stopped her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, she would have hurt her father. “She took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it,” Mama June wrote.

She also teased “a lot more emotional stuff” in the second season, which she can’t wait to show off.

The second season of Mama June: From Hot to Not, debuts on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

The new series chronicles Mama June‘s life after her dramatic weight loss. And her new boyfriend is expected to appear in the new season.

