Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Shannon Shares Photo of Her 6-Month-Old ‘Princess’

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, the daughter of Mama June Shannon, shared a new photo of her daughter, Ella, giving fans a fresh look at the 6-month-old.

“Can’t believe my little princess is 6 months old. She’s growing up so quickly,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of a smiling Ella sitting on a white blanket. The 18-year-old mom also included two crying emojis and two broken heart emojis.

Shannon and her husband, Joshua Efrid, welcomed their bundle of joy on Dec. 8. The couple married in Las Vegas on April 30 and shared photos with Us Weekly on Thursday.

Pumpkin told Us Weekly that her mother helped out with planning the wedding, which happened at the Planet Hollywood resort’s Chapel. Putting the nuptials together was “a little overwhelming,” but “everything was perfect,” she said.

“Everybody was there, so they have their issues, but sometimes they work through them,” Shannon said of the wedding. “I think everyone got through their problems, and it was a great day for everybody.”

Ella also had a special role, with Shannon’s younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon carrying her down the aisle as an honorary flower girl. Shannon also kissed Ella at the altar, and the proud parents posted for a picture with their newborn.

“We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?” Shannon told Us Weekly.

Their favorite moment of the wedding was the vows, which “said that no matter how tough things get, you know, we’ll always love each other and always be there for one another, no matter what happens with the family or anything like that,” Shannon said.

While Shannon is celebrating a big day for her little one, her mother has made some surprising revelations ahead of the season two premiere for Mama June: From Not to Hot. Mama June told PEOPLE this week she believes her failing eyesight played a role in her weight gain. She is completely blind in her right eye and has had four surgeries to help preserve the vision in her left eye.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she told PEOPLE. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”

The second season of From Not to Hot debuts on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Photo credit: Instagram/Pumpkin Shannon