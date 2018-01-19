Mama June Ready to Rumble With Sugar Bear’s Wife

Mama June Shannon is not the biggest fan of her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, and that was made clear again in a sneak peek of WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In the clip, shared by E! News, Lamb shows up to Shannon’s house unannounced to discuss Thompson’s visitation with his 11-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who he shares with Shannon.

“Mike don’t know I’m here, because the last time Mike flew off the handle and I don’t want him nowhere near June,” Lamb says in a confessional interview. “I’ll handle this.”

Naturally, Shannon was not happy about the visit.

“What the f— are you doing here?” she asks Lamb.

“Oh, we got to talk about Mike having some visitation with Alana,” Lamb responds. “I come here to talk to you do today like a woman, mother-to-mother. We need to figure out how we could work this where Mike could see Alana.”

Since taping last year’s reunion, Shannon has dodged her ex-husband’s calls and blocked his attempts to see Alana, and Shannon told Lamb that Thompson needs to resolve his “very bad anger issues” before he can see his daughter.

Shannon also cited Thompson’s televised “explosion,” saying that it scared her and Alana.

“Why would I allow him to see her unsupervised?” she said.

Lamb argued that Shannon isn’t giving her or Thompson the chance to “get to know” Alana.

“She! Is! Eleven!” Shannon retorted. “He should already know her!”

In a confessional interview, Shannon slammed Thompson for sending “his flab—I mean, oh, ‘muscle’—to do his dirty work.”

“I don’t even know Jennifer, and I definitely ain’t gonna trust her,” she continued. “I mean, I don’t trust Sugar Bear’s ass. You think I’m going to leave Alana in their care? Negative.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

