Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Loses It on Cameras, Blurts out Slurs

Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak turned up at an Alabama courthouse on Wednesday, and Doak was caught on camera losing it on journalists while blurting out slurs. The pair were scheduled to appear in front of a judge due to the previous drug charges they both face, and when they arrived Doak greeted reporters and TMZ camera-operators by shouting “What’s up p—? F—ing q—s?!!” He also told the paparazzi crews to “f— off” multiple times. June, however, kept silent, remaining bundled up in a hoodie as they walked into the building.

In follow-up footage of the couple exiting the courthouse, Doak is seen walking down the exit ramp and shouting, “Not guilty! They owe us a million dollars!” June continued to keep her silence with the reporters, while Doak maintained a positive outlook until they drove off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month, it was reported that June had been indicted by a grand jury on one charge of felony drug possession. Per a TMZ report, she was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia. The charges stem from an incident in which Alabama police busted June and Doak for being in possession of crack cocaine and a glass pipe. Neither one of them were present in court for the reading of the indictments.

Amidst the legal trouble that June and Doak have been caught up in, June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been living with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

Thompson tool to Instagram earlier this week to open up about how difficult the year has been for her, writing, “Can we just be real for a second? Let me tell y’all how proud I am of myself! I have honestly been [through] hell and back this year! And I”m still standing! I have been doing so good in school! And just being more happy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✰ (@honeybooboo) on Sep 20, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

“I get so much hate but then I think about who all loves me and i know them haters mean nothing!” she added. “I have so much going for me and so many people that love me!”

“And the best words you can hear is I see you trying I’m so proud of you! But really that feeling is a whole different story! Knowing you are making people happy and most importantly you, hits so different!” Thompson concluded her post.

June has not publicly commented on whether or not she plans to resume custody of her daughter.